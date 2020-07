Amenities

Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath triplex, recently painted, vinyl flooring, appliances included, ceiling fans, convenient to all shopping areas and highways. Minutes from Bishop Arts and Downtown Dallas, all bills paid by the Landlord. Come a see for yourself this one will not last. Ready for immediate move in once approved.