Last updated January 5 2020 at 5:11 AM

5152 Bent Tree Forest Dr

5152 Bent Tree Forest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5152 Bent Tree Forest Drive, Dallas, TX 75248
Prestonwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
bocce court
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
Hello!

  I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a magical apartment locating genie in a bottle. I was born and raised here in Dallas, and I'm obsessed with helping people fall in love with the city as much as I have. I have an entire process designed to take all the stress and annoyance out of finding new apartments. Plus, I'm free to work with! Message me on my website or phone so we can get this apartment hunting party started.

------------------------------------------------- You've gone bananas. Literally, bananas. You've quit your job doing that boring thing you never really liked before to become a professional musician. And by that, I mean banana themed musician. People thought you were crazy (bananas, even). 

  Your yellow dressed brigade of fruity tropical music playing bandmates has become a worldwide sensation. Your potassium fueled percussions and slippery smooth sounds have provided the world with the necessary sonic nourishment it never knew it needed.  Your new career has been quite fruitful (get it?). And by that, I mean you're rich. So rich you can now afford that amazing new Dallas apartment you've been eyeballing ever since it was built. Super cool right? 

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

  Open, Spacious Floor Plans

Designer Color Schemes

Wood-Style Flooring

Premium Carpeting in Bedrooms

USB Outlets

High-Speed Internet, Satellite and Digital Cable TV Available

Full-Size Washers and Dryers Included

Linen Closets

Expansive Closet with Custom Shelving

Recessed Lighting

Private Patios and Balconies

9-14 Foot Ceilings

2-Inch Faux Wood Blinds

Custom Solar Shades

Pool Views

Additional Built-In Shelving and Mud Rooms

24-Hour Emergency Maintenance

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  Sky Lounge with Large-Screen TVs, Soft Seating and games

Fitness Boutique with TechnoGym Equipment and Spin Bikes

Courtyard Lounging Pool with Intimate Poolside Cabanas

Recreational Courtyard with Bocce Ball, Ping Pong and Life-Sized Table Games

Social Room with Catering Kitchen

Climate-Controlled Corridors

Technology Lounge with WiFi, Copier, Fax and Printer

Controlled-Access Gates and Buildings

Remote-Access Parking Garage

Elevator access to all levels of residences

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5152 Bent Tree Forest Dr have any available units?
5152 Bent Tree Forest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5152 Bent Tree Forest Dr have?
Some of 5152 Bent Tree Forest Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5152 Bent Tree Forest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5152 Bent Tree Forest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5152 Bent Tree Forest Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5152 Bent Tree Forest Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5152 Bent Tree Forest Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5152 Bent Tree Forest Dr offers parking.
Does 5152 Bent Tree Forest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5152 Bent Tree Forest Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5152 Bent Tree Forest Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5152 Bent Tree Forest Dr has a pool.
Does 5152 Bent Tree Forest Dr have accessible units?
Yes, 5152 Bent Tree Forest Dr has accessible units.
Does 5152 Bent Tree Forest Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5152 Bent Tree Forest Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

