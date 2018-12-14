5152 Bent Tree Forest Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors 24hr maintenance garage gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible bocce court carport clubhouse courtyard elevator gym parking pool 24hr maintenance garage internet access

Hello!



I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a magical apartment locating genie in a bottle. I was born and raised here in Dallas, and I'm obsessed with helping people fall in love with the city as much as I have. I have an entire process designed to take all the stress and annoyance out of finding new apartments. Plus, I'm free to work with! Message me on my website or phone so we can get this apartment hunting party started.



------------------------------------------------- You've gone bananas. Literally, bananas. You've quit your job doing that boring thing you never really liked before to become a professional musician. And by that, I mean banana themed musician. People thought you were crazy (bananas, even).



Your yellow dressed brigade of fruity tropical music playing bandmates has become a worldwide sensation. Your potassium fueled percussions and slippery smooth sounds have provided the world with the necessary sonic nourishment it never knew it needed. Your new career has been quite fruitful (get it?). And by that, I mean you're rich. So rich you can now afford that amazing new Dallas apartment you've been eyeballing ever since it was built. Super cool right?



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



Open, Spacious Floor Plans



Designer Color Schemes



Wood-Style Flooring



Premium Carpeting in Bedrooms



USB Outlets



High-Speed Internet, Satellite and Digital Cable TV Available



Full-Size Washers and Dryers Included



Linen Closets



Expansive Closet with Custom Shelving



Recessed Lighting



Private Patios and Balconies



9-14 Foot Ceilings



2-Inch Faux Wood Blinds



Custom Solar Shades



Pool Views



Additional Built-In Shelving and Mud Rooms



24-Hour Emergency Maintenance



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Sky Lounge with Large-Screen TVs, Soft Seating and games



Fitness Boutique with TechnoGym Equipment and Spin Bikes



Courtyard Lounging Pool with Intimate Poolside Cabanas



Recreational Courtyard with Bocce Ball, Ping Pong and Life-Sized Table Games



Social Room with Catering Kitchen



Climate-Controlled Corridors



Technology Lounge with WiFi, Copier, Fax and Printer



Controlled-Access Gates and Buildings



Remote-Access Parking Garage



Elevator access to all levels of residences



