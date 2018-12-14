5152 Bent Tree Forest Dr

Amenities
Hello!
I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a magical apartment locating genie in a bottle. I was born and raised here in Dallas, and I'm obsessed with helping people fall in love with the city as much as I have. I have an entire process designed to take all the stress and annoyance out of finding new apartments. Plus, I'm free to work with! Message me on my website or phone so we can get this apartment hunting party started.
------------------------------------------------- You've gone bananas. Literally, bananas. You've quit your job doing that boring thing you never really liked before to become a professional musician. And by that, I mean banana themed musician. People thought you were crazy (bananas, even).
Your yellow dressed brigade of fruity tropical music playing bandmates has become a worldwide sensation. Your potassium fueled percussions and slippery smooth sounds have provided the world with the necessary sonic nourishment it never knew it needed. Your new career has been quite fruitful (get it?). And by that, I mean you're rich. So rich you can now afford that amazing new Dallas apartment you've been eyeballing ever since it was built. Super cool right?
Apartment Amenities
Open, Spacious Floor Plans
Designer Color Schemes
Wood-Style Flooring
Premium Carpeting in Bedrooms
USB Outlets
High-Speed Internet, Satellite and Digital Cable TV Available
Full-Size Washers and Dryers Included
Linen Closets
Expansive Closet with Custom Shelving
Recessed Lighting
Private Patios and Balconies
9-14 Foot Ceilings
2-Inch Faux Wood Blinds
Custom Solar Shades
Pool Views
Additional Built-In Shelving and Mud Rooms
24-Hour Emergency Maintenance
Community Amenities
Sky Lounge with Large-Screen TVs, Soft Seating and games
Fitness Boutique with TechnoGym Equipment and Spin Bikes
Courtyard Lounging Pool with Intimate Poolside Cabanas
Recreational Courtyard with Bocce Ball, Ping Pong and Life-Sized Table Games
Social Room with Catering Kitchen
Climate-Controlled Corridors
Technology Lounge with WiFi, Copier, Fax and Printer
Controlled-Access Gates and Buildings
Remote-Access Parking Garage
Elevator access to all levels of residences