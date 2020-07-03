5150 Amesbury Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool

MAJOR REMODEL! Beautiful Second Story Condo (#224) with 2 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms in the POPULAR GREENVILLE AVENUE NEIGHBORHOOD & BY SMU! Excellent location, the condo is a short walk to restaurants, retails shops & grocery stores and Hwy. 75 and DART! Large open living area with a cozy wood burning fireplace, dining room, large private back balcony patio with ceiling fan & large Master & guest bedrooms! Close to SMU & only minutes from downtown Dallas! A club house & community pool included! The condo comes with a refrigerator as well as washer & dryer! New vinyl plank flooring, freshly custom painted walls, kitchen upgrades includes newly painted cabinets, new AC unit, new ceiling fans & many other upgrades!