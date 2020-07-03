All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 5150 Amesbury Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5150 Amesbury Drive
Last updated May 12 2020 at 12:11 AM

5150 Amesbury Drive

5150 Amesbury Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5150 Amesbury Drive, Dallas, TX 75206

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
MAJOR REMODEL! Beautiful Second Story Condo (#224) with 2 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms in the POPULAR GREENVILLE AVENUE NEIGHBORHOOD & BY SMU! Excellent location, the condo is a short walk to restaurants, retails shops & grocery stores and Hwy. 75 and DART! Large open living area with a cozy wood burning fireplace, dining room, large private back balcony patio with ceiling fan & large Master & guest bedrooms! Close to SMU & only minutes from downtown Dallas! A club house & community pool included! The condo comes with a refrigerator as well as washer & dryer! New vinyl plank flooring, freshly custom painted walls, kitchen upgrades includes newly painted cabinets, new AC unit, new ceiling fans & many other upgrades!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5150 Amesbury Drive have any available units?
5150 Amesbury Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5150 Amesbury Drive have?
Some of 5150 Amesbury Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5150 Amesbury Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5150 Amesbury Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5150 Amesbury Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5150 Amesbury Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5150 Amesbury Drive offer parking?
No, 5150 Amesbury Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5150 Amesbury Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5150 Amesbury Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5150 Amesbury Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5150 Amesbury Drive has a pool.
Does 5150 Amesbury Drive have accessible units?
No, 5150 Amesbury Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5150 Amesbury Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5150 Amesbury Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Tenison at White Rock
7440 La Vista Dr
Dallas, TX 75214
La Valencia
10106 Technology Blvd W
Dallas, TX 75220
6500 South
6500 S Cockrell Hill Rd
Dallas, TX 75236
Hampton Plaza at Kessler Park
1902 Tarrant Pl
Dallas, TX 75208
The Way Apartments
5301 Marvin D Love Fwy
Dallas, TX 75232
Tealwood on the Creek
6050 Melody Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
Casa Grande Villas Apartments
1315 S Barry Ave
Dallas, TX 75223
White Rock Lake Apartment Villas
9191 Garland Rd
Dallas, TX 75218

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University