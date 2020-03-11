All apartments in Dallas
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5139 Garrett Field Court
Last updated April 30 2019 at 10:03 PM

5139 Garrett Field Court

5139 North Garrett Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5139 North Garrett Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Henderson

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful townhome with Open layout. Hardwood flooring throughout-Carpet in bedrooms. Spacious kitchen with granite countertops, SS appliances- Refrigerator included. Walking distance to trendy Knox-Henderson. A Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5139 Garrett Field Court have any available units?
5139 Garrett Field Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5139 Garrett Field Court have?
Some of 5139 Garrett Field Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5139 Garrett Field Court currently offering any rent specials?
5139 Garrett Field Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5139 Garrett Field Court pet-friendly?
No, 5139 Garrett Field Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5139 Garrett Field Court offer parking?
No, 5139 Garrett Field Court does not offer parking.
Does 5139 Garrett Field Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5139 Garrett Field Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5139 Garrett Field Court have a pool?
No, 5139 Garrett Field Court does not have a pool.
Does 5139 Garrett Field Court have accessible units?
No, 5139 Garrett Field Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5139 Garrett Field Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5139 Garrett Field Court has units with dishwashers.

