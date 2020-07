Amenities

Beautifully updated home in a excellent location in Glen Oaks. This spacious home has 5 Bedrooms and 2 and a half Baths with a 2 car garage, good sized fenced in backyard. Perfect for families and entertaining, close to Highway 67 and Interstate 35 as well as the Golf Club of Dallas, Beautiful Boulder park and the Dallas Executive Airport. All being 15 minutes or less from Downtown, Trinity Groves and the Bishop Arts District. This is a must see!!