Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5056 W University Blvd.

5056 West University Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5056 West University Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75209
Greenway Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Steps to Inwood Village! - First month FREE on a 14-24 month lease term. Highly desired area in the Bird Streets offers this 2bd, 2ba, 2lv, 1 office, 1 dn with approximately 1628 sf. Top of the line features and amenities, designer light fixtures and fans. This unit is situated in a 3-plex and is located upstairs. Central heat & air. Hardwood floors throughout, plenty of storage and a fireplace in the living room. Utility room off kitchen with full size WD area. Front area parking, gated entry with a large frontyard perfect for outdoor occasions. Close to shops, grocery stores, and restaurants. Come home to Inwood Village!

For immediate assistance, call/text Keith Tobas at 917.912.5738.

Online application at www.HealyPropertyManagement.com. $55 per person over the age of 18. Upload 2 paystubs and photo ID with each application.

Showings offered 7 days a week with a days notice required as it is currently tenant occupied.

$300 non-refundable pet fee. Max 2 small pets.

(RLNE4508518)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5056 W University Blvd. have any available units?
5056 W University Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5056 W University Blvd. have?
Some of 5056 W University Blvd.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5056 W University Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
5056 W University Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5056 W University Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5056 W University Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 5056 W University Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 5056 W University Blvd. offers parking.
Does 5056 W University Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5056 W University Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5056 W University Blvd. have a pool?
No, 5056 W University Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 5056 W University Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 5056 W University Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 5056 W University Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5056 W University Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.

