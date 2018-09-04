5056 W University Blvd.

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Steps to Inwood Village! - First month FREE on a 14-24 month lease term. Highly desired area in the Bird Streets offers this 2bd, 2ba, 2lv, 1 office, 1 dn with approximately 1628 sf. Top of the line features and amenities, designer light fixtures and fans. This unit is situated in a 3-plex and is located upstairs. Central heat & air. Hardwood floors throughout, plenty of storage and a fireplace in the living room. Utility room off kitchen with full size WD area. Front area parking, gated entry with a large frontyard perfect for outdoor occasions. Close to shops, grocery stores, and restaurants. Come home to Inwood Village!



For immediate assistance, call/text Keith Tobas at 917.912.5738.



Online application at www.HealyPropertyManagement.com. $55 per person over the age of 18. Upload 2 paystubs and photo ID with each application.



Showings offered 7 days a week with a days notice required as it is currently tenant occupied.



$300 non-refundable pet fee. Max 2 small pets.



(RLNE4508518)