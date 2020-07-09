All apartments in Dallas
Dallas, TX
5041 Thunder Road
Last updated May 1 2020 at 8:51 PM

5041 Thunder Road

5041 Thunder Road · No Longer Available
Location

5041 Thunder Road, Dallas, TX 75244

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
What an amazing deal in an awesome location!! This completely updated and remodeled, gorgeous home is a steal in such a desireable neighborhood! This home is a dream for anyone wanting to be supremely centrally located or needing to commute to several cities in the metroplex. It is super close and convenient to all the shopping and restaurants of Addison, nearby the Galleria, and a short drive to uptown and downtown Dallas! The property itself is nestled in a beautiful, manicured neighborhood with the bonus of a cul de sac and lots of trees. Come by and view today! :)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5041 Thunder Road have any available units?
5041 Thunder Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 5041 Thunder Road currently offering any rent specials?
5041 Thunder Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5041 Thunder Road pet-friendly?
No, 5041 Thunder Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5041 Thunder Road offer parking?
No, 5041 Thunder Road does not offer parking.
Does 5041 Thunder Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5041 Thunder Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5041 Thunder Road have a pool?
No, 5041 Thunder Road does not have a pool.
Does 5041 Thunder Road have accessible units?
No, 5041 Thunder Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5041 Thunder Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5041 Thunder Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5041 Thunder Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5041 Thunder Road does not have units with air conditioning.

