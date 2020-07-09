5041 Thunder Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities

What an amazing deal in an awesome location!! This completely updated and remodeled, gorgeous home is a steal in such a desireable neighborhood! This home is a dream for anyone wanting to be supremely centrally located or needing to commute to several cities in the metroplex. It is super close and convenient to all the shopping and restaurants of Addison, nearby the Galleria, and a short drive to uptown and downtown Dallas! The property itself is nestled in a beautiful, manicured neighborhood with the bonus of a cul de sac and lots of trees. Come by and view today! :)