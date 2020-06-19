All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 5039 Willis Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5039 Willis Ave
Last updated November 20 2019 at 3:01 AM

5039 Willis Ave

5039 Willis Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5039 Willis Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Cochran Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
alarm system
business center
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
trash valet
Be still my beating heart. This just can’t be. How is it possible to have this incredibly beautiful masterwork of architectural apartment-y excellence right in my home town? This is the kind of place that people from all over the world travel to just to photograph. Frank Lloyd Wright has nothing on this place. And you get to just waltz in and live here if you wanted to. How cool is that?

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Gourmet kitchens with granite countertops and bar seating is a chef's dream

Wood-Style Flooring

Alarm

Balcony

Ceiling Fan(s)

Crown Molding

Designer cabinetry with brushed nickel pulls

Designer Kitchens

Disability Access

Dishwasher

Fireplace in Select Homes

Granite Counter Tops

Open, airy floor plans with ample space

Sizable Walk-In Closets

Spa Bath

Stylish Kitchen with Breakfast Bar

View

Washer & Dryer Connections

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Premier Fitness Studio

Online Payments Available

Accepts Credit Card Payments

Accepts Electronic Payments

Alfresco Dining Spaces

Built-in Bookshelves

Business Center with WiFi Access

Clubhouse

Controlled Access Gate

Professionally Managed by Lincoln Property Company

Emergency Maintenance

Garage Parking

High Speed Internet Access

Outdoor cooking space with grills

Pets Welcome, Breed Restrictions Apply

Spa

Spacious, Private Patios and Balconies

Stainless Steel Appliances

Storage Available

Resort Style Swimming Pool

Valet Trash Service

Walk to Shopping, Dining and Entertainment

Wireless Internet Access

-------------------------------------------------

Hello!

I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a magical apartment locating genie in a bottle. I was born and raised here in Dallas, and I’m obsessed with helping people fall in love with the city as much as I have. I have an entire process designed to take all the stress and annoyance out of finding new apartments. Plus, I’m free to work with! Message me on my website or phone so we can get this apartment hunting party started.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5039 Willis Ave have any available units?
5039 Willis Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5039 Willis Ave have?
Some of 5039 Willis Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5039 Willis Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5039 Willis Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5039 Willis Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5039 Willis Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5039 Willis Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5039 Willis Ave offers parking.
Does 5039 Willis Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5039 Willis Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5039 Willis Ave have a pool?
Yes, 5039 Willis Ave has a pool.
Does 5039 Willis Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 5039 Willis Ave has accessible units.
Does 5039 Willis Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5039 Willis Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Landmark at Gleneagles Apartment Homes
4909 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Alta Trinity Green
990 Singleton Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75212
Windsor Turtle Creek
3663 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75219
Parkway Place
19002 Dallas Parkway
Dallas, TX 75287
The Georgian
18880 Marsh Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Radius Turtle Creek
3604 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75219
Crest at Park Central
7929 Churchill Way
Dallas, TX 75251
Post Worthington
2808 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75204

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University