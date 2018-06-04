5028 Hollow Ridge Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL RUSTIC INTERIOR HOME! SHOWS PRIDE OF OWNERSHIP AND AFFORDABLE FOR THE SIZE AND CONDITION OF THE HOME. TILE FLOORS OPEN LIVING ROOM AND FORMAL DINING AREA AND A NICE MODERN KITCHEN WITH RUSTIC COLORS AND APPLIANCES. 4 BEDROOMS 2 FULL BATHS AND GARAGE FOR 2 CARS! NICE SIZE YARD WITH PRIVATE FENCE. SELLER HAS TAKEN CARE OF THIS HOME THRU THE YEARS. YOU WONT BE DISAPPOINTED! $50 NON REFUNDABLE APP FEE PER APPLICANT 18 YRS +. Application will be processed when application is complete and legible and fee has been paid.