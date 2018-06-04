All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 5028 Hollow Ridge Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5028 Hollow Ridge Road
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:21 AM

5028 Hollow Ridge Road

5028 Hollow Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5028 Hollow Ridge Road, Dallas, TX 75227
Buckner Terrace

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL RUSTIC INTERIOR HOME! SHOWS PRIDE OF OWNERSHIP AND AFFORDABLE FOR THE SIZE AND CONDITION OF THE HOME. TILE FLOORS OPEN LIVING ROOM AND FORMAL DINING AREA AND A NICE MODERN KITCHEN WITH RUSTIC COLORS AND APPLIANCES. 4 BEDROOMS 2 FULL BATHS AND GARAGE FOR 2 CARS! NICE SIZE YARD WITH PRIVATE FENCE. SELLER HAS TAKEN CARE OF THIS HOME THRU THE YEARS. YOU WONT BE DISAPPOINTED! $50 NON REFUNDABLE APP FEE PER APPLICANT 18 YRS +. Application will be processed when application is complete and legible and fee has been paid.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5028 Hollow Ridge Road have any available units?
5028 Hollow Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5028 Hollow Ridge Road have?
Some of 5028 Hollow Ridge Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5028 Hollow Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
5028 Hollow Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5028 Hollow Ridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 5028 Hollow Ridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5028 Hollow Ridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 5028 Hollow Ridge Road offers parking.
Does 5028 Hollow Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5028 Hollow Ridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5028 Hollow Ridge Road have a pool?
No, 5028 Hollow Ridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 5028 Hollow Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 5028 Hollow Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5028 Hollow Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5028 Hollow Ridge Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lincoln Kessler Park
2400 Fort Worth Ave
Dallas, TX 75211
Chateau Victor
6010-6014 Victor Street
Dallas, TX 75214
Colonial Reserve at Medical District
2222 Medical District Dr
Dallas, TX 75235
The Village Drey
8200 Southwestern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206
Cortland Waters Edge
1701 Royal Ln
Dallas, TX 75229
Lakewood Greens
7150 E Grand Ave
Dallas, TX 75223
Windsor Forest
2970 Spruce Valley Ln
Dallas, TX 75233
The Saxony Apartments
14601 Montfort Dr
Dallas, TX 75254

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University