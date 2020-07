Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated

Charming 2 story duplex near W Lovers Lane and Inwood. 2 bedroom,1 bath, hardwoods throughout, slate tile in kitchen that was recently updated, built in shelving, stacked washer and dryer included. We do not advertise on Craislist, do not ever send money to anyone. We only accept money orders in person. If you would like to view the property you may call 817-366-9745 to make an appointment.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.