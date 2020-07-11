All apartments in Dallas
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:21 AM

4859 Cedar Springs Road

4859 Cedar Springs Road · No Longer Available
Location

4859 Cedar Springs Road, Dallas, TX 75219

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Rare Find, remodeled END unit condo in the heart of Oaklawn. Unit is on 3rd floor so no one is above you making noise. Don't fret lots of stairs as parking area is already located on the 2nd level. This unit has two entrances to a private balcony. Large living and dining combo area with breakfast bar. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator and a flat top cooking range with built in microwave overhead. Secure laundry room on site just right down the breezeway. Unit is not far from the community pool and pool house. Bedroom has an extra large walk in closet. Home will be available to take occupancy August 21, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4859 Cedar Springs Road have any available units?
4859 Cedar Springs Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4859 Cedar Springs Road have?
Some of 4859 Cedar Springs Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4859 Cedar Springs Road currently offering any rent specials?
4859 Cedar Springs Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4859 Cedar Springs Road pet-friendly?
No, 4859 Cedar Springs Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4859 Cedar Springs Road offer parking?
Yes, 4859 Cedar Springs Road offers parking.
Does 4859 Cedar Springs Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4859 Cedar Springs Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4859 Cedar Springs Road have a pool?
Yes, 4859 Cedar Springs Road has a pool.
Does 4859 Cedar Springs Road have accessible units?
No, 4859 Cedar Springs Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4859 Cedar Springs Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4859 Cedar Springs Road has units with dishwashers.
