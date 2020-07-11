4859 Cedar Springs Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Rare Find, remodeled END unit condo in the heart of Oaklawn. Unit is on 3rd floor so no one is above you making noise. Don't fret lots of stairs as parking area is already located on the 2nd level. This unit has two entrances to a private balcony. Large living and dining combo area with breakfast bar. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator and a flat top cooking range with built in microwave overhead. Secure laundry room on site just right down the breezeway. Unit is not far from the community pool and pool house. Bedroom has an extra large walk in closet. Home will be available to take occupancy August 21, 2020.