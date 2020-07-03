All apartments in Dallas
Last updated December 16 2019 at 6:32 PM

4806 Victor Street

4806 Victor Street · No Longer Available
Location

4806 Victor Street, Dallas, TX 75246
Old East Dallas

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly painted and maintained cottage in up and coming area near historic Munger Place that features two sizeable bedrooms with two full baths. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances opens to large eat in kitchen area. Original hardwood floors have been refinished in 2011. Detached 2 car garage and deck overlooking the back yard. Relax this summer on your front porch swing. This charming home has it all including a white picket fence. Close to Knox-Henderson, Lower Greenville, Deep Ellum, and Downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4806 Victor Street have any available units?
4806 Victor Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4806 Victor Street have?
Some of 4806 Victor Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4806 Victor Street currently offering any rent specials?
4806 Victor Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4806 Victor Street pet-friendly?
No, 4806 Victor Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4806 Victor Street offer parking?
Yes, 4806 Victor Street offers parking.
Does 4806 Victor Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4806 Victor Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4806 Victor Street have a pool?
No, 4806 Victor Street does not have a pool.
Does 4806 Victor Street have accessible units?
No, 4806 Victor Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4806 Victor Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4806 Victor Street does not have units with dishwashers.

