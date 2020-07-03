4806 Victor Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Newly painted and maintained cottage in up and coming area near historic Munger Place that features two sizeable bedrooms with two full baths. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances opens to large eat in kitchen area. Original hardwood floors have been refinished in 2011. Detached 2 car garage and deck overlooking the back yard. Relax this summer on your front porch swing. This charming home has it all including a white picket fence. Close to Knox-Henderson, Lower Greenville, Deep Ellum, and Downtown.