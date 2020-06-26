All apartments in Dallas
4802 W Mockingbird Lane
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

4802 W Mockingbird Lane

4802 West Mockingbird Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4802 West Mockingbird Lane, Dallas, TX 75209

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Charming 2 story home in Inwood Gardens. This contemporary home has been remodeled and updated for maximum comfort and enjoyment. The large living room features a beautiful stone accent wall and relaxing see-through fireplace leading into the formal dining room. Kitchen boasts designer lighting, rich granite counters, stone-like backsplash, under the cabinet tv, and ample cabinet space. Spacious master suite offers neutral paint, crown modeling and lavish master bath complete with dual sinks and walk-in shower! The backyard is perfect for your summer bbqs entertaining family and friends. Less than half a mile from the tollway, Love Field, Highland Park and many more. This home is a must see! Call today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4802 W Mockingbird Lane have any available units?
4802 W Mockingbird Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4802 W Mockingbird Lane have?
Some of 4802 W Mockingbird Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4802 W Mockingbird Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4802 W Mockingbird Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4802 W Mockingbird Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4802 W Mockingbird Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4802 W Mockingbird Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4802 W Mockingbird Lane offers parking.
Does 4802 W Mockingbird Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4802 W Mockingbird Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4802 W Mockingbird Lane have a pool?
No, 4802 W Mockingbird Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4802 W Mockingbird Lane have accessible units?
No, 4802 W Mockingbird Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4802 W Mockingbird Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4802 W Mockingbird Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

