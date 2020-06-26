4802 W Mockingbird Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Charming 2 story home in Inwood Gardens. This contemporary home has been remodeled and updated for maximum comfort and enjoyment. The large living room features a beautiful stone accent wall and relaxing see-through fireplace leading into the formal dining room. Kitchen boasts designer lighting, rich granite counters, stone-like backsplash, under the cabinet tv, and ample cabinet space. Spacious master suite offers neutral paint, crown modeling and lavish master bath complete with dual sinks and walk-in shower! The backyard is perfect for your summer bbqs entertaining family and friends. Less than half a mile from the tollway, Love Field, Highland Park and many more. This home is a must see! Call today.