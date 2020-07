Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Lovely home in established area of Dallas. Home features include: completely renovated kitchen with granite countertops, stone backsplash, tile flooring, all stainless steel appliances. Vaulted ceilings in the living area making the interior very spacious. Master bedroom is located on the first floor with the other bedrooms on the second floor. This is a very appealing home and will fill your pickiest client's wish list.