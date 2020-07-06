All apartments in Dallas
4721 Burma Road

4721 Burma Road · No Longer Available
Location

4721 Burma Road, Dallas, TX 75216

Amenities

granite counters
new construction
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
new construction
RENT TO OWN ONLY $10,000 down at move-in. Rent monthly payment $1490month + Utilities Impressive new build close to downtown that buyers will love. Builder has designed the perfect property with open floor plan keeping everyone in mind, bright neutral colors and all the updates one would expect with a new home. Granite counters in kitchen and baths, pottery barn like fixtures, polished concrete floors, tons of windows for natural light, and more. Has the WOW effect the second you pull up!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4721 Burma Road have any available units?
4721 Burma Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 4721 Burma Road currently offering any rent specials?
4721 Burma Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4721 Burma Road pet-friendly?
No, 4721 Burma Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4721 Burma Road offer parking?
No, 4721 Burma Road does not offer parking.
Does 4721 Burma Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4721 Burma Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4721 Burma Road have a pool?
No, 4721 Burma Road does not have a pool.
Does 4721 Burma Road have accessible units?
No, 4721 Burma Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4721 Burma Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4721 Burma Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4721 Burma Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4721 Burma Road does not have units with air conditioning.

