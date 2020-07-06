4721 Burma Road

Amenities

RENT TO OWN ONLY $10,000 down at move-in. Rent monthly payment $1490month + Utilities Impressive new build close to downtown that buyers will love. Builder has designed the perfect property with open floor plan keeping everyone in mind, bright neutral colors and all the updates one would expect with a new home. Granite counters in kitchen and baths, pottery barn like fixtures, polished concrete floors, tons of windows for natural light, and more. Has the WOW effect the second you pull up!