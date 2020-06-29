All apartments in Dallas
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4706 Junius Street
Last updated June 28 2019 at 2:26 AM

4706 Junius Street

4706 Junius Street · No Longer Available
Location

4706 Junius Street, Dallas, TX 75246
Old East Dallas

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This charming 1920’s home in Peak’s Suburban Addition Historic District has been taken down to the studs and totally updated while keeping the home’s historic charm. Improvements include an open concept living area and kitchen with marble counters, wine fridge, gas range with pot filler, and much more. The master suite has a large custom closet and bathroom with a walk-in shower & clawfoot tub. Other improvements include all new electrical, plumbing, windows, siding, fence, and driveway. All appropriate work was permitted with the city of Dallas. This home is prime for easy access to Downtown, Deep Ellum, Lakewood, Lower Greenville & Henderson areas. Come see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4706 Junius Street have any available units?
4706 Junius Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4706 Junius Street have?
Some of 4706 Junius Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4706 Junius Street currently offering any rent specials?
4706 Junius Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4706 Junius Street pet-friendly?
No, 4706 Junius Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4706 Junius Street offer parking?
Yes, 4706 Junius Street offers parking.
Does 4706 Junius Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4706 Junius Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4706 Junius Street have a pool?
No, 4706 Junius Street does not have a pool.
Does 4706 Junius Street have accessible units?
No, 4706 Junius Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4706 Junius Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4706 Junius Street has units with dishwashers.

