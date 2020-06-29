4706 Junius Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This charming 1920’s home in Peak’s Suburban Addition Historic District has been taken down to the studs and totally updated while keeping the home’s historic charm. Improvements include an open concept living area and kitchen with marble counters, wine fridge, gas range with pot filler, and much more. The master suite has a large custom closet and bathroom with a walk-in shower & clawfoot tub. Other improvements include all new electrical, plumbing, windows, siding, fence, and driveway. All appropriate work was permitted with the city of Dallas. This home is prime for easy access to Downtown, Deep Ellum, Lakewood, Lower Greenville & Henderson areas. Come see it today!