Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities hot tub

Impeccable loft style town home is located in the highly desirable Oak Lawn Area! This stunning two bed, two bath is the perfect place to call home. Open Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas range and 4 person breakfast bar. Third floor master suite offers spa like bathroom & a study overlooking the living room. 1st floor guest room & bath is has access to privately fenced yard! Call today, this one won't last long!