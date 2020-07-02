All apartments in Dallas
4562 Isabella Lane

4562 Isabella Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4562 Isabella Lane, Dallas, TX 75229
Royalwood Estate

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
volleyball court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
volleyball court
Casual elegance with clean-lined interiors on a gated corner lot on 1.214 acres. This home offers a family friendly floor plan with elegant formals, multiple living areas, large playroom & media room. The master suite features vaulted ceilings, fireplace & large windows overlooking the backyard grounds. A 25x15 closet, outdoor rain shower & private courtyard-patio are located through the master bath that includes separate vanities, jetted tub & a double walk-through shower. The oversized chef’s kitchen features Wolf, Miele & Subzero appliances. The gorgeous backyard features a pool with slide, covered entertaining areas, sport court, sand volleyball court, in-ground trampolines, & a large grassy lawn.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4562 Isabella Lane have any available units?
4562 Isabella Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4562 Isabella Lane have?
Some of 4562 Isabella Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4562 Isabella Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4562 Isabella Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4562 Isabella Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4562 Isabella Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4562 Isabella Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4562 Isabella Lane offers parking.
Does 4562 Isabella Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4562 Isabella Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4562 Isabella Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4562 Isabella Lane has a pool.
Does 4562 Isabella Lane have accessible units?
No, 4562 Isabella Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4562 Isabella Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4562 Isabella Lane has units with dishwashers.

