Amenities

dishwasher garage oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great opportunity to be in the heart of East Dallas!



This duplex features all the charm of original East Dallas construction with a private garage and backyard. Amazing location directly across the street from Buckner Park and a short drive to Baylor, Lower Greenville, Deep Ellum and Henderson Ave. Refrigerator included with lease, appliances were replaced within the last few years.