Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely Preston Hollow neighborhood.

Location, location, location. Over half an acre at the end of the street. Very private.

1950's three bedroom, 2 bath home, detached 2 car garage. Central air and heat, hard wood floors.

Close to private and public schools.

Home will remain on the market for sale subject to the terms of the lease.