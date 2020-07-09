444 Kirkwood Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Awesome 3 bed, 1.5 bath, 1216 sq. ft. home close to White Rock Lake and The Dallas Arboretum/Botanical Gardens!!! This cozy yet spacious home features an open living room, dining area, breakfast nook area, and an amazing outdoor living space. Wood floors throughout, tile in bathrooms, no carpet! Kitchen provides lots of cabinets, plenty of counter space, stainless steel appliances (gas stove and dishwasher). 2" wood blinds throughout. Backyard features a huge deck with seating, a garden and shed. Lots of shade over entire lot. 1 car garage. Be sure to schedule your showing today!

We are currently waiving the application fee on this property. Also,this property participates in the Rhino Deposit Insurance Program, so there is no upfront Security Deposit!



Additional fees apply.

Rental terms $1950 per month, $20 amenity fee per month, $300 deposit waiver fee. $150 admin fee



Rental Terms: Rent: $1950, Available Now



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.