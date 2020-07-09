All apartments in Dallas
444 Kirkwood Drive

444 Kirkwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

444 Kirkwood Drive, Dallas, TX 75218
Old Lake Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Awesome 3 bed, 1.5 bath, 1216 sq. ft. home close to White Rock Lake and The Dallas Arboretum/Botanical Gardens!!! This cozy yet spacious home features an open living room, dining area, breakfast nook area, and an amazing outdoor living space. Wood floors throughout, tile in bathrooms, no carpet! Kitchen provides lots of cabinets, plenty of counter space, stainless steel appliances (gas stove and dishwasher). 2" wood blinds throughout. Backyard features a huge deck with seating, a garden and shed. Lots of shade over entire lot. 1 car garage. Be sure to schedule your showing today!
We are currently waiving the application fee on this property. Also,this property participates in the Rhino Deposit Insurance Program, so there is no upfront Security Deposit!

Additional fees apply.
Rental terms $1950 per month, $20 amenity fee per month, $300 deposit waiver fee. $150 admin fee

Rental Terms: Rent: $1950, Available Now

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,700, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 444 Kirkwood Drive have any available units?
444 Kirkwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 444 Kirkwood Drive have?
Some of 444 Kirkwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 444 Kirkwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
444 Kirkwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 444 Kirkwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 444 Kirkwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 444 Kirkwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 444 Kirkwood Drive offers parking.
Does 444 Kirkwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 444 Kirkwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 444 Kirkwood Drive have a pool?
No, 444 Kirkwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 444 Kirkwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 444 Kirkwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 444 Kirkwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 444 Kirkwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

