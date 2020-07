Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Bud Oglesby Designed complex in Knox Henderson. This unit is steps away from incredible restaurants and shopping as well as the Katy Trail. This townhome style 1 bedroom unit comes with 2 patios, an updated kitchen, living room, and full bathroom on the first floor. The second floor boasts a large open bedroom, master bath, and large walk-in closet. Unit comes with 1 spot in a shared garage and includes all appliances.