4343 Mckinney Ave

Beautiful condo building in excellent Uptown area, close to Knox Henderson and West Village. Gorgeous hardwood floors, high ceilings, open concept living, dining and kitchen areas. kitchen features custom cabinets, beautiful granite countertops, stainless steel appliances with gas range and nice breakfast bar. Living area has a gas fireplace, plantation shutters, crown molding and access to the patio. Master suite has separate shower and tub, large vanity with dual sinks and walk in closet. Walking distance to dozens of great restaurants, retail, nightlife, Trader Joe's, Starbucks, Apple Store, The Katy Trail, and much more! includes 2 reserved parking spaces in the gated underground garage.



Pets under 30 lbs. allowed!



https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=jEiVxvHmnL&env=production



