Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4343 Mckinney Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:51 PM

4343 Mckinney Ave

4343 Mckinney Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4343 Mckinney Avenue, Dallas, TX 75205
Oak Lawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful condo building in excellent Uptown area, close to Knox Henderson and West Village. Gorgeous hardwood floors, high ceilings, open concept living, dining and kitchen areas. kitchen features custom cabinets, beautiful granite countertops, stainless steel appliances with gas range and nice breakfast bar. Living area has a gas fireplace, plantation shutters, crown molding and access to the patio. Master suite has separate shower and tub, large vanity with dual sinks and walk in closet. Walking distance to dozens of great restaurants, retail, nightlife, Trader Joe's, Starbucks, Apple Store, The Katy Trail, and much more! includes 2 reserved parking spaces in the gated underground garage.

Pets under 30 lbs. allowed!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=jEiVxvHmnL&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4343 Mckinney Ave have any available units?
4343 Mckinney Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4343 Mckinney Ave have?
Some of 4343 Mckinney Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4343 Mckinney Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4343 Mckinney Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4343 Mckinney Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4343 Mckinney Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4343 Mckinney Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4343 Mckinney Ave offers parking.
Does 4343 Mckinney Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4343 Mckinney Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4343 Mckinney Ave have a pool?
No, 4343 Mckinney Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4343 Mckinney Ave have accessible units?
No, 4343 Mckinney Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4343 Mckinney Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4343 Mckinney Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

