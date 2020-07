Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 3-2-2 home in the Collin county area. The exterior offers a good sized front and backyard with a wood deck. The interior offers hard flooring throughout the entire home. With 2 living areas, one upstair and one down. With a breakfast nook spot and a formal dining room. The bedrooms are all very spacious with the masterbathroom having a separate shower and tub. The home is located close to plenty of shopping, schools, and parks.