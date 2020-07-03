4323 Dickason Ave

Amenities

Luxury 30 unit townhome complex. Featuring 2 & 3 bedrooms. Built in 2016. Each unit features hardwood floors, gas fireplaces, private 2 car garages, granite counters, stainless appliances & rooftop patios. Gated complex. Only a few units remain! Contact agent for updated pricing and availability as they change daily. 2 bedrooms start at $2500 & 3 bedrooms start at $2800. Tenant to verify dimensions & schools.



Call Jason Lucas at 214.478.1071 or email Jason@localdwelling.net.