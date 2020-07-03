All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2020 at 7:34 AM

4323 Dickason Ave

4323 Dickason Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4323 Dickason Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
garage
Luxury 30 unit townhome complex. Featuring 2 & 3 bedrooms. Built in 2016. Each unit features hardwood floors, gas fireplaces, private 2 car garages, granite counters, stainless appliances & rooftop patios. Gated complex. Only a few units remain! Contact agent for updated pricing and availability as they change daily. 2 bedrooms start at $2500 & 3 bedrooms start at $2800. Tenant to verify dimensions & schools.

*Pricing varies due to size and location and is subject to change.

2 and 3 bedroom units available, each with 2 car garages, rooftop terraces, contemporary Kitchens with stainless appliances, gas fireplaces in living rooms, Juliette balconies and much more! Walking distance to shopping, restaurants, and more! Leasing now! Tenant to verify dimensions and schools.

Call Jason Lucas at 214.478.1071 or email Jason@localdwelling.net.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4323 Dickason Ave have any available units?
4323 Dickason Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4323 Dickason Ave have?
Some of 4323 Dickason Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4323 Dickason Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4323 Dickason Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4323 Dickason Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4323 Dickason Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4323 Dickason Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4323 Dickason Ave offers parking.
Does 4323 Dickason Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4323 Dickason Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4323 Dickason Ave have a pool?
No, 4323 Dickason Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4323 Dickason Ave have accessible units?
No, 4323 Dickason Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4323 Dickason Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4323 Dickason Ave has units with dishwashers.

