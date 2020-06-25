All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 1 2019 at 10:39 PM

4312 Avondale Avenue

4312 Avondale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4312 Avondale Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219
Oak Lawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This home is located in the highly desirable area of Oak Lawn and features real hardwood flooring throughout! There is a spacious grand-bedroom with an office or sunroom. Enjoy your morning cup of coffee watching the sunrise on the open front porch. The kitchen is completely remodeled with granite counter tops, oak cabinetry, and black on black appliances. Large back yard with privacy fence, storage shed, 2 parking spaces outside the back gate. Walk up drive-way parking in front of the home. Superior location next door to Chocolate Secrets. Just blocks away from Katy Trail, Lee Park, Whole Foods, shopping, dining. Come take a look!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4312 Avondale Avenue have any available units?
4312 Avondale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4312 Avondale Avenue have?
Some of 4312 Avondale Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4312 Avondale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4312 Avondale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4312 Avondale Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4312 Avondale Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4312 Avondale Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4312 Avondale Avenue offers parking.
Does 4312 Avondale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4312 Avondale Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4312 Avondale Avenue have a pool?
No, 4312 Avondale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4312 Avondale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4312 Avondale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4312 Avondale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4312 Avondale Avenue has units with dishwashers.

