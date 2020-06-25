4312 Avondale Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This home is located in the highly desirable area of Oak Lawn and features real hardwood flooring throughout! There is a spacious grand-bedroom with an office or sunroom. Enjoy your morning cup of coffee watching the sunrise on the open front porch. The kitchen is completely remodeled with granite counter tops, oak cabinetry, and black on black appliances. Large back yard with privacy fence, storage shed, 2 parking spaces outside the back gate. Walk up drive-way parking in front of the home. Superior location next door to Chocolate Secrets. Just blocks away from Katy Trail, Lee Park, Whole Foods, shopping, dining. Come take a look!