431 Melba Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave refrigerator Property Amenities elevator cats allowed dogs allowed new construction pet friendly

Less than a mile from downtown Dallas, hidden away in north Oak Cliff, is the city’s best kept secret—a diverse community with the feel of a small town, the flair of an artist’s colony, and now, the conveniences of luxury living. Introducing the Bishop Highline, an apartment community as unique as the Bishop Arts District itself. Down to the placement of the very last window, our artfully-designed studio and one bedroom apartments are a study in composition. Featuring abundant natural light, high-end finishes and fold-away wall beds, our pet-friendly residences quite literally are four rooms in one. This is artful living at its best.