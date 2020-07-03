All apartments in Dallas
431 Melba Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

431 Melba Street

431 Melba Street · No Longer Available
Location

431 Melba Street, Dallas, TX 75208

Amenities

pet friendly
new construction
elevator
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
Less than a mile from downtown Dallas, hidden away in north Oak Cliff, is the city’s best kept secret—a diverse community with the feel of a small town, the flair of an artist’s colony, and now, the conveniences of luxury living. Introducing the Bishop Highline, an apartment community as unique as the Bishop Arts District itself. Down to the placement of the very last window, our artfully-designed studio and one bedroom apartments are a study in composition. Featuring abundant natural light, high-end finishes and fold-away wall beds, our pet-friendly residences quite literally are four rooms in one. This is artful living at its best.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 9 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 431 Melba Street have any available units?
431 Melba Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 431 Melba Street have?
Some of 431 Melba Street's amenities include pet friendly, new construction, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 431 Melba Street currently offering any rent specials?
431 Melba Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 431 Melba Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 431 Melba Street is pet friendly.
Does 431 Melba Street offer parking?
No, 431 Melba Street does not offer parking.
Does 431 Melba Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 431 Melba Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 431 Melba Street have a pool?
No, 431 Melba Street does not have a pool.
Does 431 Melba Street have accessible units?
No, 431 Melba Street does not have accessible units.
Does 431 Melba Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 431 Melba Street does not have units with dishwashers.

