Last updated May 6 2020 at 9:59 PM

427 Hambrick Road

427 Hambrick Road · No Longer Available
Location

427 Hambrick Road, Dallas, TX 75218
Old Lake Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Charming 2 bedroom in Old Lake Highlands. Highly rated Hexter Elementary. Brand new granite countertops and new flooring in the kitchen! Beautiful hardwood floors, fabulous covered patio with large wood deck for entertaining

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 427 Hambrick Road have any available units?
427 Hambrick Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 427 Hambrick Road have?
Some of 427 Hambrick Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 427 Hambrick Road currently offering any rent specials?
427 Hambrick Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 427 Hambrick Road pet-friendly?
No, 427 Hambrick Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 427 Hambrick Road offer parking?
Yes, 427 Hambrick Road offers parking.
Does 427 Hambrick Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 427 Hambrick Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 427 Hambrick Road have a pool?
No, 427 Hambrick Road does not have a pool.
Does 427 Hambrick Road have accessible units?
No, 427 Hambrick Road does not have accessible units.
Does 427 Hambrick Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 427 Hambrick Road has units with dishwashers.

