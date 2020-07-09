All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4250 Mehalia Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4250 Mehalia Drive
Last updated May 25 2020 at 7:11 PM

4250 Mehalia Drive

4250 Mehalia Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Highland Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4250 Mehalia Drive, Dallas, TX 75241
Highland Hills

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cutie! Clean crisp newly updated 3 bedroom home with one car garage and a large shaded back yard. Owner has ordered a new gas range that will be installed prior to move in. Applications and criteria criteria are posted on the Gem Realty website
Buyer and buyers agent to verify schools and measurements.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4250 Mehalia Drive have any available units?
4250 Mehalia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4250 Mehalia Drive have?
Some of 4250 Mehalia Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4250 Mehalia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4250 Mehalia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4250 Mehalia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4250 Mehalia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4250 Mehalia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4250 Mehalia Drive offers parking.
Does 4250 Mehalia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4250 Mehalia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4250 Mehalia Drive have a pool?
No, 4250 Mehalia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4250 Mehalia Drive have accessible units?
No, 4250 Mehalia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4250 Mehalia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4250 Mehalia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Move Cross Country
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Amber Dawn
8542 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
The Courts at Preston Oaks
5400 Preston Oaks Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Camden Henderson
5222 Belmont Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Modera Dallas Midtown
13001 Cornell Dr
Dallas, TX 75240
The Saxony Apartments
14601 Montfort Dr
Dallas, TX 75254
Parks at Walnut
10000 Walnut St
Dallas, TX 75243
Post Vineyard
2815 Allen Street, Ste 120
Dallas, TX 75204
River Park At The Galleria
14100 Montfort Dr
Dallas, TX 75254

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University