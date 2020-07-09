Cutie! Clean crisp newly updated 3 bedroom home with one car garage and a large shaded back yard. Owner has ordered a new gas range that will be installed prior to move in. Applications and criteria criteria are posted on the Gem Realty website Buyer and buyers agent to verify schools and measurements.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4250 Mehalia Drive have any available units?
4250 Mehalia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4250 Mehalia Drive have?
Some of 4250 Mehalia Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4250 Mehalia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4250 Mehalia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.