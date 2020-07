Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning & Updated 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, 2 story single family house. NO CARPET. Plano ISD. Features include wood flooring, fresh paint, updated bathroom with frameless glass shower, granite countertop in the kitchen, open concept kitchen etc. Washer, dryer, & refrigerator included! Property will be available on June 1. Walk-through Video is available upon request. Application fee is $50 per adult over 18. Application required with last 2 paystubs.