Dallas, TX
4214 Swiss Avenue
Last updated September 17 2019 at 10:57 PM

4214 Swiss Avenue

4214 Swiss Avenue · No Longer Available
Dallas
Old East Dallas
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location

4214 Swiss Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204
Old East Dallas

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Location Location!! Modern Industrial 2 bedroom 2 bathroom townhome with an office. Perfectly located just minutes from Downtown, Uptown, Deep Ellum and Greenville Ave!! Very bright and open three stories with skylights galore bringing in an abundance of natural light. First floor features a secondary bedroom, office, laundry room, full bath and outdoor patio with a large beautiful palm tree. Second floor boasts amazing vaulted ceilings, family room, kitchen and walk out covered patio overlooking the private backyard. Third floor has master retreat, walk in closet, full bath and a open view of second story. Come see everything this modern townhome has to offer!! New carpet on third floor!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4214 Swiss Avenue have any available units?
4214 Swiss Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4214 Swiss Avenue have?
Some of 4214 Swiss Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4214 Swiss Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4214 Swiss Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4214 Swiss Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4214 Swiss Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4214 Swiss Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4214 Swiss Avenue offers parking.
Does 4214 Swiss Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4214 Swiss Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4214 Swiss Avenue have a pool?
No, 4214 Swiss Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4214 Swiss Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4214 Swiss Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4214 Swiss Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4214 Swiss Avenue has units with dishwashers.

