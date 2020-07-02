4213 Easter Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly ceiling fan carpet refrigerator

This great home is in a quiet neighborhood and boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. It comes with wood-like flooring and carpet throughout, neutral interior paint, roomy kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space, refrigerator and ceiling fans! Great sized, fenced-in backyard - perfect for relaxing! Conveniently located close I-45 with loads of shopping and restaurants around to choose from. This house is a must see!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

