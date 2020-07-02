All apartments in Dallas
Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:16 AM

4213 Easter Avenue

4213 Easter Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4213 Easter Avenue, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
ceiling fan
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This great home is in a quiet neighborhood and boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. It comes with wood-like flooring and carpet throughout, neutral interior paint, roomy kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space, refrigerator and ceiling fans! Great sized, fenced-in backyard - perfect for relaxing! Conveniently located close I-45 with loads of shopping and restaurants around to choose from. This house is a must see!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4213 Easter Avenue have any available units?
4213 Easter Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4213 Easter Avenue have?
Some of 4213 Easter Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4213 Easter Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4213 Easter Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4213 Easter Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4213 Easter Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4213 Easter Avenue offer parking?
No, 4213 Easter Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4213 Easter Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4213 Easter Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4213 Easter Avenue have a pool?
No, 4213 Easter Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4213 Easter Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4213 Easter Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4213 Easter Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4213 Easter Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

