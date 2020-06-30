All apartments in Dallas
4203 Prescott Avenue
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

4203 Prescott Avenue

4203 Prescott Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4203 Prescott Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219
North Oaklawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
garage
Incredibly low maintenance three-story Single family Attached home with elevator located in a stellar location just minutes from Highland Park, Turtle Creek, Uptown, and The Katy Trail. Walk to nearby shops and restaurants. Fresh paint and new fixtures in December 2019! Large living areas and bedrooms with two huge walk-in closets in the master along with a nice sized bathroom. More than enough closets and storage throughout! Perfect if downsizing from a larger home. A two-car attached garage, private covered patio with dog-run area, hardwood floors, plantation shutters, two fireplaces, and second floor balcony round out this fabulous pied-a-terre!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4203 Prescott Avenue have any available units?
4203 Prescott Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4203 Prescott Avenue have?
Some of 4203 Prescott Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4203 Prescott Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4203 Prescott Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4203 Prescott Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4203 Prescott Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4203 Prescott Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4203 Prescott Avenue offers parking.
Does 4203 Prescott Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4203 Prescott Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4203 Prescott Avenue have a pool?
No, 4203 Prescott Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4203 Prescott Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4203 Prescott Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4203 Prescott Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4203 Prescott Avenue has units with dishwashers.

