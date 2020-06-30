4203 Prescott Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking garage

Incredibly low maintenance three-story Single family Attached home with elevator located in a stellar location just minutes from Highland Park, Turtle Creek, Uptown, and The Katy Trail. Walk to nearby shops and restaurants. Fresh paint and new fixtures in December 2019! Large living areas and bedrooms with two huge walk-in closets in the master along with a nice sized bathroom. More than enough closets and storage throughout! Perfect if downsizing from a larger home. A two-car attached garage, private covered patio with dog-run area, hardwood floors, plantation shutters, two fireplaces, and second floor balcony round out this fabulous pied-a-terre!