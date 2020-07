Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming cottage in a fantastic East Dallas location, with fresh carpet & paint! Just moments from Greenville Ave and 75, features include hardwood floors in living areas, well-sized bedrooms, large backyard deck that is perfect for entertaining, 2-car garage, kitchen with ss appliances and more! Backhouse is being renovated, could ultimately be sublet.