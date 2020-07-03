All apartments in Dallas
Location

4130 Santa Barbara Drive, Dallas, TX 75214
White Rock

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This Lakewood charmer in a secluded location backing to Santa Fe Trail. Versatile floor plan. Totally remodeled ! You are going to love this 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with living room with fireplace and vaulted ceiling. Brick floor in giant den with tons of windows and view of the backyard. Remodeled baths with new tiled floors and walls. New toilets, vanities, lighting. Laminate flooring in the living, dining, kitchen and halls. Carpeted bedrooms. New ceiling fans. REMODELED KITCHEN with new granite counter tops, tile back splash, granite counter breakfast bar. New stainless steel refrigerator with ice maker, SS dishwasher, and new gas range and oven with a vented hood. Fenced in backyard. Garage door opener.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4130 Santa Barbara Drive have any available units?
4130 Santa Barbara Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4130 Santa Barbara Drive have?
Some of 4130 Santa Barbara Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4130 Santa Barbara Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4130 Santa Barbara Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4130 Santa Barbara Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4130 Santa Barbara Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4130 Santa Barbara Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4130 Santa Barbara Drive offers parking.
Does 4130 Santa Barbara Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4130 Santa Barbara Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4130 Santa Barbara Drive have a pool?
No, 4130 Santa Barbara Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4130 Santa Barbara Drive have accessible units?
No, 4130 Santa Barbara Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4130 Santa Barbara Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4130 Santa Barbara Drive has units with dishwashers.

