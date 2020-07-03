4130 Santa Barbara Drive

Amenities

This Lakewood charmer in a secluded location backing to Santa Fe Trail. Versatile floor plan. Totally remodeled ! You are going to love this 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with living room with fireplace and vaulted ceiling. Brick floor in giant den with tons of windows and view of the backyard. Remodeled baths with new tiled floors and walls. New toilets, vanities, lighting. Laminate flooring in the living, dining, kitchen and halls. Carpeted bedrooms. New ceiling fans. REMODELED KITCHEN with new granite counter tops, tile back splash, granite counter breakfast bar. New stainless steel refrigerator with ice maker, SS dishwasher, and new gas range and oven with a vented hood. Fenced in backyard. Garage door opener.