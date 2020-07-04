All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 17 2020 at 1:25 AM

4118 hawthorne

4118 Hawthorne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4118 Hawthorne Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219
North Oaklawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This lower duplex has THREE large bedrooms, large living area, dining area, buffet area, remodeled kitchen with all new appliances, full size washer dryer in separate utility, wine cooler in buffet room. Also has large wrap around porch off the living room great for entertaining outdoors but with roof overhead.
THis is very pretty, both baths have beautiful marble and are large. Prking in back, with one car garage or storage unit.
Zillow is not authorized to market this listing and does so illegally, any information obtained there is incorrect.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4118 hawthorne have any available units?
4118 hawthorne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4118 hawthorne have?
Some of 4118 hawthorne's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4118 hawthorne currently offering any rent specials?
4118 hawthorne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4118 hawthorne pet-friendly?
No, 4118 hawthorne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4118 hawthorne offer parking?
Yes, 4118 hawthorne offers parking.
Does 4118 hawthorne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4118 hawthorne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4118 hawthorne have a pool?
No, 4118 hawthorne does not have a pool.
Does 4118 hawthorne have accessible units?
No, 4118 hawthorne does not have accessible units.
Does 4118 hawthorne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4118 hawthorne has units with dishwashers.

