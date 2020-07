Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony all utils included furnished

Treehouse in the city! Just bring your clothes. Fully furnished studio condo. Close to everything Dallas has to offer. Baylor Medical Centers, Dart line, downtown, Deep Ellum, Design District, Lower Greenville, restaurants, shopping and more.

Enjoy your private balcony. Washer and dryer in unit to round out a perfect stay.

1 month minimum, $1500/month, all bills paid.