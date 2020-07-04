4107 Canal Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking garage

Beautiful home only minutes from downtown Dallas. You will fall in love with restored original hardwood floors in the living room and bedrooms. Fully remodeled kitchen that has new soft close cabinets, new stainless appliances including a Gas oven range, vented microwave, and dishwasher with granite. The kitchen also features a stackable washer dry space. The bathroom has also been updated with new luxury vinyl plank flooring. This home also has a large two car detached garage and workshop with additional carport on the side. In the back yard, you will find tons of shade from the 100-year-old live oak and enjoy fresh peaches in the summer from the 4 peach trees in the back yard.