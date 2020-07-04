All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4107 Canal Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4107 Canal Street
Last updated September 27 2019 at 2:48 AM

4107 Canal Street

4107 Canal Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4107 Canal Street, Dallas, TX 75210
Mill City

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Beautiful home only minutes from downtown Dallas. You will fall in love with restored original hardwood floors in the living room and bedrooms. Fully remodeled kitchen that has new soft close cabinets, new stainless appliances including a Gas oven range, vented microwave, and dishwasher with granite. The kitchen also features a stackable washer dry space. The bathroom has also been updated with new luxury vinyl plank flooring. This home also has a large two car detached garage and workshop with additional carport on the side. In the back yard, you will find tons of shade from the 100-year-old live oak and enjoy fresh peaches in the summer from the 4 peach trees in the back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4107 Canal Street have any available units?
4107 Canal Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4107 Canal Street have?
Some of 4107 Canal Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4107 Canal Street currently offering any rent specials?
4107 Canal Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4107 Canal Street pet-friendly?
No, 4107 Canal Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4107 Canal Street offer parking?
Yes, 4107 Canal Street offers parking.
Does 4107 Canal Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4107 Canal Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4107 Canal Street have a pool?
No, 4107 Canal Street does not have a pool.
Does 4107 Canal Street have accessible units?
No, 4107 Canal Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4107 Canal Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4107 Canal Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

PACIFICA
7550 S Westmoreland Rd
Dallas, TX 75237
The Courts at Preston Oaks
5400 Preston Oaks Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
5225 Maple Avenue
5225 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235
Modera Dallas Midtown
13001 Cornell Dr
Dallas, TX 75240
One Oak Grove
3411 Oak Grove Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
The Caruth
5445 Caruth Haven Ln
Dallas, TX 75225
1900 McKinney
1900 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75201
Spring Creek
14833 Spring Creek Road
Dallas, TX 75248

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University