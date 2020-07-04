All apartments in Dallas
4102 Bowser Avenue
Last updated December 18 2019 at 12:37 PM

4102 Bowser Avenue

4102 Bowser Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4102 Bowser Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219
North Oaklawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Great home in the heart of Oak Lawn! Home has had significant upgrades including, open kitchen, new Carrara quartz countertops, new stainless steel appliances, new marble flooring, hand scraped hardwood floors in all rooms including the stairs, & remodeled baths with recent skylights. Large master with vaulted ceiling and large updated shower. Has a private wood deck larger than most properties of this area and era. Nice shelved storage closet under the stairs. Gated & well maintained complex. Fantastic location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4102 Bowser Avenue have any available units?
4102 Bowser Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4102 Bowser Avenue have?
Some of 4102 Bowser Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4102 Bowser Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4102 Bowser Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4102 Bowser Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4102 Bowser Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4102 Bowser Avenue offer parking?
No, 4102 Bowser Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4102 Bowser Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4102 Bowser Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4102 Bowser Avenue have a pool?
No, 4102 Bowser Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4102 Bowser Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4102 Bowser Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4102 Bowser Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4102 Bowser Avenue has units with dishwashers.

