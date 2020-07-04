4102 Bowser Avenue

Amenities

Great home in the heart of Oak Lawn! Home has had significant upgrades including, open kitchen, new Carrara quartz countertops, new stainless steel appliances, new marble flooring, hand scraped hardwood floors in all rooms including the stairs, & remodeled baths with recent skylights. Large master with vaulted ceiling and large updated shower. Has a private wood deck larger than most properties of this area and era. Nice shelved storage closet under the stairs. Gated & well maintained complex. Fantastic location!