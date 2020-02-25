4041 Capps Drive

Amenities

This stunning 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom custom modern home in the coveted Bluffview is not to be missed. The home features superior finishes throughout with tons of natural light. Chef's kitchen flows into the dining room and cozy living space with builtins & gas fireplace. Master bedroom is up with large walk ins, spa like bath, gas fireplace and private patio. Each secondary bedroom includes ensuite spa like bathroom, walk ins & private patio. The backyard is an outdoor oasis featuring built in grill, swimming pool and mature trees. This home is perfect for entertaining! Owner would like to lease property fully furnished making this a great opportunity!