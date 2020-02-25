All apartments in Dallas
Last updated September 24 2019 at 3:04 AM

4041 Capps Drive

4041 Capps Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4041 Capps Drive, Dallas, TX 75209
Bluffview

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
hot tub
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
This stunning 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom custom modern home in the coveted Bluffview is not to be missed. The home features superior finishes throughout with tons of natural light. Chef's kitchen flows into the dining room and cozy living space with builtins & gas fireplace. Master bedroom is up with large walk ins, spa like bath, gas fireplace and private patio. Each secondary bedroom includes ensuite spa like bathroom, walk ins & private patio. The backyard is an outdoor oasis featuring built in grill, swimming pool and mature trees. This home is perfect for entertaining! Owner would like to lease property fully furnished making this a great opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4041 Capps Drive have any available units?
4041 Capps Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4041 Capps Drive have?
Some of 4041 Capps Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4041 Capps Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4041 Capps Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4041 Capps Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4041 Capps Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4041 Capps Drive offer parking?
No, 4041 Capps Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4041 Capps Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4041 Capps Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4041 Capps Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4041 Capps Drive has a pool.
Does 4041 Capps Drive have accessible units?
No, 4041 Capps Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4041 Capps Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4041 Capps Drive has units with dishwashers.

