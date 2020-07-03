All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4017 Buena Vista Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4017 Buena Vista Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

4017 Buena Vista Street

4017 Buena Vista Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Oak Lawn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4017 Buena Vista Street, Dallas, TX 75204
Oak Lawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Adorable sunlit corner unit with wood burning fireplace, marble and wood flooring, decorative lighting and private outdoor sitting area, with views of the Katy Trail and Uptown skyline. The galley kitchen features stainless steel appliances with dark granite counters and tile backsplash. Enjoy walks on the Katy Trail, accessible directly from the property, just minutes from popular restaurants and shopping in the nearby West Village and Knox Henderson neighborhoods. This perfectly located unit is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4017 Buena Vista Street have any available units?
4017 Buena Vista Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4017 Buena Vista Street have?
Some of 4017 Buena Vista Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4017 Buena Vista Street currently offering any rent specials?
4017 Buena Vista Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4017 Buena Vista Street pet-friendly?
No, 4017 Buena Vista Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4017 Buena Vista Street offer parking?
No, 4017 Buena Vista Street does not offer parking.
Does 4017 Buena Vista Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4017 Buena Vista Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4017 Buena Vista Street have a pool?
No, 4017 Buena Vista Street does not have a pool.
Does 4017 Buena Vista Street have accessible units?
No, 4017 Buena Vista Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4017 Buena Vista Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4017 Buena Vista Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rienzi at Turtle Creek Apartments
3500 Fairmount St
Dallas, TX 75219
Aura on McKinney
4209 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75205
Toscana
17910 Kelly Blvd
Dallas, TX 75287
Reflections at Highpoint
9010 Markville Dr
Dallas, TX 75243
Regal Crossing
7575 Chaucer Pl
Dallas, TX 75237
Bel Air Keystone Ranch
3653 Timberglen Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Paxton at Lake Highlands
9763 Audelia Rd
Dallas, TX 75238
Elan Inwood
12001 Inwood Road
Dallas, TX 75244

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University