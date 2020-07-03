4017 Buena Vista Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Adorable sunlit corner unit with wood burning fireplace, marble and wood flooring, decorative lighting and private outdoor sitting area, with views of the Katy Trail and Uptown skyline. The galley kitchen features stainless steel appliances with dark granite counters and tile backsplash. Enjoy walks on the Katy Trail, accessible directly from the property, just minutes from popular restaurants and shopping in the nearby West Village and Knox Henderson neighborhoods. This perfectly located unit is a must see!