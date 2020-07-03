All apartments in Dallas
Last updated January 22 2020 at 9:45 AM

4016 Houston Street

4016 North Houston Street · No Longer Available
Location

4016 North Houston Street, Dallas, TX 75201
Oak Lawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car charging
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
valet service
yoga
Prime Unit in Newer Luxury Apartment near friendly Airlines Center in Victory Park
This is a takeover (see description of what that means below)

$2,400
1,194 Square feet
2 Master Suites: (2 beds, 2 baths and large walk-in closets). 11-12 ceilings
Top floor
Near parking garage w/ free covered parking
Quartz countertops with tile backsplash
Chef-inspired kitchen, modern cabinets
Energy Star stainless steel appliances
Kitchen pantry

We locked in a low rate that we negotiated lower by over $200 last year. You will not be able to get this rate leasing directly.

Newer building opened in 2015/2016. We were the first and only tenants in the unit and have kept it in very good condition - we travel several months out of the year.

For lease starting around May 2020 (somewhat flexible, and looking for someone with a little bit of flexibility themselves as we are looking for a new place). This is a long-term lease takeover for a lease that runs until June 2021.

Amazing Amenities

Residence Features
Dark Cabinets with Glass Doors & Stainless Hardware
White Quartz Countertops & Mosaic Tile Backsplash
Stainless Steel Appliances with Glass Stove Top
Undermount Sinks with Pull Down Spray Kitchen Faucets
Kitchen Islands with Storage
Full-Size Washers & Dryers
Hardwood-Style Flooring with Carpeted Bedrooms
10-18 Foot Ceilings with Ceiling Fans
Walk-In Closets with Wood Shelving
Built-In Bookshelves
Built-In Tech Nooks for Computers & Charging
USB-Enabled Wall Outlets
Garden Bathtubs with Curved Shower Rods & Tile Surrounds
Walk-In Showers
Double Sink Vanities with Undermount Sinks
Private Patios & Balconies
Floor-to-Ceiling Windows
City Views of friendly Airlines Center, Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge & Katy Trail
Intrusion Alarms with Monitoring Available
Lifestyle & Fitness
Courtyard Swimming Pool with Entertainment, Lounging & Grilling Areas
1700 sq. ft. 24-Hour Fitness Studio with Cardio Machines, Weight Training Equipment, Free Weights & TRX
On-Demand Virtual Training Studio with Spin Bikes & Yoga
Resident Game Lounge with Pool Table, Poker Tables & TVs
24-Hour eLounge with WiFi, PC Computers & Wireless Printing
Gourmet, On-Demand Specialty Coffee Machine
Conference/Private Dining Room with TV
Direct Access to the Katy Trail
Neighborhood
Convenient Access to I-35, Dallas North Tollway & Woodall Rodgers Freeway
Walking Distance to DART Rail
5 Miles to Dallas Love Field Airport
1 Mile from Whole Foods
Nearby Restaurants: Freshii, Kenichi Sushi Bar, Victory Tavern, Shake Shack, Jimmy Johns & Happiest Hour
Technology
AT&T High-Speed Internet with Speeds up to 45 Mbps & WiFi
AT&T U-verse: 300+ Channels Including HD Channels + DVR
Access to U-verse Mobile App on your Smart Devices
WiFi Throughout Common Areas
USB-Enabled Outlets in Common Areas
Pet Perks
Off-Leash Dog Park with Controlled Access
Paw Spa Pet Grooming Lounge
Direct Access to Pet-Friendly Katy Trail
Nearby Pet-Friendly Restaurants Rodeo Goat & Katy Trail Icehouse
5 Minutes from Camp Bow Wow Pet Daycare
Live Green
Non-smoking community
Front Door Recycling Service
Bike Storage
Resident-Exclusive Bike Share
Electric Car Charging Stations Available for Rent
Filtered Water Bottle Fill Station
Premium Amenities
Personal Storage Units Available
Rentable Entertainment Area Featuring Private Dining Room & Lounge with Billiards, Poker Tables & TVs
Furnished Apartments Available
Onsite Services
24-Hour Emergency Maintenance
Valet Living - Doorstep Trash Pickup
Direct Access Garage with Guest Parking
Dry Cleaning Pick Up Services

What Is a Lease Takeover?

A lease takeover, also known as a lease assignment, occurs when a new tenant takes over the remaining term of a departing tenants lease, with the approval of the landlord. Unlike a sublease, when the original tenant remains responsible for payment of rent an

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4016 Houston Street have any available units?
4016 Houston Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4016 Houston Street have?
Some of 4016 Houston Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4016 Houston Street currently offering any rent specials?
4016 Houston Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4016 Houston Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4016 Houston Street is pet friendly.
Does 4016 Houston Street offer parking?
Yes, 4016 Houston Street offers parking.
Does 4016 Houston Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4016 Houston Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4016 Houston Street have a pool?
Yes, 4016 Houston Street has a pool.
Does 4016 Houston Street have accessible units?
No, 4016 Houston Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4016 Houston Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4016 Houston Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
