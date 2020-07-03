4016 Houston Street

Amenities
Prime Unit in Newer Luxury Apartment near friendly Airlines Center in Victory Park
This is a takeover (see description of what that means below)
$2,400
1,194 Square feet
2 Master Suites: (2 beds, 2 baths and large walk-in closets). 11-12 ceilings
Top floor
Near parking garage w/ free covered parking
Quartz countertops with tile backsplash
Chef-inspired kitchen, modern cabinets
Energy Star stainless steel appliances
Kitchen pantry
We locked in a low rate that we negotiated lower by over $200 last year. You will not be able to get this rate leasing directly.
Newer building opened in 2015/2016. We were the first and only tenants in the unit and have kept it in very good condition - we travel several months out of the year.
For lease starting around May 2020 (somewhat flexible, and looking for someone with a little bit of flexibility themselves as we are looking for a new place). This is a long-term lease takeover for a lease that runs until June 2021.
---
Amazing Amenities
Residence Features
Dark Cabinets with Glass Doors & Stainless Hardware
White Quartz Countertops & Mosaic Tile Backsplash
Stainless Steel Appliances with Glass Stove Top
Undermount Sinks with Pull Down Spray Kitchen Faucets
Kitchen Islands with Storage
Full-Size Washers & Dryers
Hardwood-Style Flooring with Carpeted Bedrooms
10-18 Foot Ceilings with Ceiling Fans
Walk-In Closets with Wood Shelving
Built-In Bookshelves
Built-In Tech Nooks for Computers & Charging
USB-Enabled Wall Outlets
Garden Bathtubs with Curved Shower Rods & Tile Surrounds
Walk-In Showers
Double Sink Vanities with Undermount Sinks
Private Patios & Balconies
Floor-to-Ceiling Windows
City Views of friendly Airlines Center, Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge & Katy Trail
Intrusion Alarms with Monitoring Available
Lifestyle & Fitness
Courtyard Swimming Pool with Entertainment, Lounging & Grilling Areas
1700 sq. ft. 24-Hour Fitness Studio with Cardio Machines, Weight Training Equipment, Free Weights & TRX
On-Demand Virtual Training Studio with Spin Bikes & Yoga
Resident Game Lounge with Pool Table, Poker Tables & TVs
24-Hour eLounge with WiFi, PC Computers & Wireless Printing
Gourmet, On-Demand Specialty Coffee Machine
Conference/Private Dining Room with TV
Direct Access to the Katy Trail
Neighborhood
Convenient Access to I-35, Dallas North Tollway & Woodall Rodgers Freeway
Walking Distance to DART Rail
5 Miles to Dallas Love Field Airport
1 Mile from Whole Foods
Nearby Restaurants: Freshii, Kenichi Sushi Bar, Victory Tavern, Shake Shack, Jimmy Johns & Happiest Hour
Technology
AT&T High-Speed Internet with Speeds up to 45 Mbps & WiFi
AT&T U-verse: 300+ Channels Including HD Channels + DVR
Access to U-verse Mobile App on your Smart Devices
WiFi Throughout Common Areas
USB-Enabled Outlets in Common Areas
Pet Perks
Off-Leash Dog Park with Controlled Access
Paw Spa Pet Grooming Lounge
Direct Access to Pet-Friendly Katy Trail
Nearby Pet-Friendly Restaurants Rodeo Goat & Katy Trail Icehouse
5 Minutes from Camp Bow Wow Pet Daycare
Live Green
Non-smoking community
Front Door Recycling Service
Bike Storage
Resident-Exclusive Bike Share
Electric Car Charging Stations Available for Rent
Filtered Water Bottle Fill Station
Premium Amenities
Personal Storage Units Available
Rentable Entertainment Area Featuring Private Dining Room & Lounge with Billiards, Poker Tables & TVs
Furnished Apartments Available
Onsite Services
24-Hour Emergency Maintenance
Valet Living - Doorstep Trash Pickup
Direct Access Garage with Guest Parking
Dry Cleaning Pick Up Services
---
What Is a Lease Takeover?
A lease takeover, also known as a lease assignment, occurs when a new tenant takes over the remaining term of a departing tenants lease, with the approval of the landlord. Unlike a sublease, when the original tenant remains responsible for payment of rent an