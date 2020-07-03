4016 Houston Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car charging clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage garage guest parking hot tub internet access valet service yoga

Prime Unit in Newer Luxury Apartment near friendly Airlines Center in Victory Park

This is a takeover (see description of what that means below)



$2,400

1,194 Square feet

2 Master Suites: (2 beds, 2 baths and large walk-in closets). 11-12 ceilings

Top floor

Near parking garage w/ free covered parking

Quartz countertops with tile backsplash

Chef-inspired kitchen, modern cabinets

Energy Star stainless steel appliances

Kitchen pantry



We locked in a low rate that we negotiated lower by over $200 last year. You will not be able to get this rate leasing directly.



Newer building opened in 2015/2016. We were the first and only tenants in the unit and have kept it in very good condition - we travel several months out of the year.



For lease starting around May 2020 (somewhat flexible, and looking for someone with a little bit of flexibility themselves as we are looking for a new place). This is a long-term lease takeover for a lease that runs until June 2021.



---

Amazing Amenities



Residence Features

Dark Cabinets with Glass Doors & Stainless Hardware

White Quartz Countertops & Mosaic Tile Backsplash

Stainless Steel Appliances with Glass Stove Top

Undermount Sinks with Pull Down Spray Kitchen Faucets

Kitchen Islands with Storage

Full-Size Washers & Dryers

Hardwood-Style Flooring with Carpeted Bedrooms

10-18 Foot Ceilings with Ceiling Fans

Walk-In Closets with Wood Shelving

Built-In Bookshelves

Built-In Tech Nooks for Computers & Charging

USB-Enabled Wall Outlets

Garden Bathtubs with Curved Shower Rods & Tile Surrounds

Walk-In Showers

Double Sink Vanities with Undermount Sinks

Private Patios & Balconies

Floor-to-Ceiling Windows

City Views of friendly Airlines Center, Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge & Katy Trail

Intrusion Alarms with Monitoring Available

Lifestyle & Fitness

Courtyard Swimming Pool with Entertainment, Lounging & Grilling Areas

1700 sq. ft. 24-Hour Fitness Studio with Cardio Machines, Weight Training Equipment, Free Weights & TRX

On-Demand Virtual Training Studio with Spin Bikes & Yoga

Resident Game Lounge with Pool Table, Poker Tables & TVs

24-Hour eLounge with WiFi, PC Computers & Wireless Printing

Gourmet, On-Demand Specialty Coffee Machine

Conference/Private Dining Room with TV

Direct Access to the Katy Trail

Neighborhood

Convenient Access to I-35, Dallas North Tollway & Woodall Rodgers Freeway

Walking Distance to DART Rail

5 Miles to Dallas Love Field Airport

1 Mile from Whole Foods

Nearby Restaurants: Freshii, Kenichi Sushi Bar, Victory Tavern, Shake Shack, Jimmy Johns & Happiest Hour

Technology

AT&T High-Speed Internet with Speeds up to 45 Mbps & WiFi

AT&T U-verse: 300+ Channels Including HD Channels + DVR

Access to U-verse Mobile App on your Smart Devices

WiFi Throughout Common Areas

USB-Enabled Outlets in Common Areas

Pet Perks

Off-Leash Dog Park with Controlled Access

Paw Spa Pet Grooming Lounge

Direct Access to Pet-Friendly Katy Trail

Nearby Pet-Friendly Restaurants Rodeo Goat & Katy Trail Icehouse

5 Minutes from Camp Bow Wow Pet Daycare

Live Green

Non-smoking community

Front Door Recycling Service

Bike Storage

Resident-Exclusive Bike Share

Electric Car Charging Stations Available for Rent

Filtered Water Bottle Fill Station

Premium Amenities

Personal Storage Units Available

Rentable Entertainment Area Featuring Private Dining Room & Lounge with Billiards, Poker Tables & TVs

Furnished Apartments Available

Onsite Services

24-Hour Emergency Maintenance

Valet Living - Doorstep Trash Pickup

Direct Access Garage with Guest Parking

Dry Cleaning Pick Up Services



---



What Is a Lease Takeover?



A lease takeover, also known as a lease assignment, occurs when a new tenant takes over the remaining term of a departing tenants lease, with the approval of the landlord. Unlike a sublease, when the original tenant remains responsible for payment of rent an