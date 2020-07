Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Very Large 2-1 with sunroom, living room, large dining room and kitchen, all updated. Balcony porch off back. All hardwoods, very nice curved staircase entry, very unique, large bath, central hallway and two large bedrooms with privacy great for roommates. This is very well maintained, quiet, and on the great street of Hawthorne with fine old duplexes in a great location.

Zillow is not authorized to market this listing and does so illegally, any information obtained there is incorrect.