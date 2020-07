Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Modern New Build with Downtown View - Property Id: 275103



This amazing 2018 modern style home features a rooftop patio space with a view of downtown. 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathroom, 2 car garage, in home washer and dryer in home, all brand new top of the line appliances and much more all in this beautiful energy efficient home. Conveniently located 5 mins from downtown.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/275103

Property Id 275103



(RLNE5774895)