All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4012 Buena Vista Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4012 Buena Vista Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4012 Buena Vista Street

4012 Buena Vista Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Oak Lawn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4012 Buena Vista Street, Dallas, TX 75204
Oak Lawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Rare & Extraordinary modern retreat designed by Frank Welch in the heart of Uptown. This updated 2 story town-home offers a bright open floor plan that organically connects to an expansive, lush outdoor living space.Natural light flow freely throughout all angles of this space, from the wall of glass in living looking out onto your outdoor space, to several skylights throughout.Updated kitchen features newer cabinets, lux granite cntrs. and high end Viking, Miele, Gaggenau stainless appliances. Bedrooms have sliding glass door looking out to your green outdoor living space. Master bed includes fireplace, California closet system and updated bath. Walk to Katy Trail, West Village and countless dinning options.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4012 Buena Vista Street have any available units?
4012 Buena Vista Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4012 Buena Vista Street have?
Some of 4012 Buena Vista Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4012 Buena Vista Street currently offering any rent specials?
4012 Buena Vista Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4012 Buena Vista Street pet-friendly?
No, 4012 Buena Vista Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4012 Buena Vista Street offer parking?
No, 4012 Buena Vista Street does not offer parking.
Does 4012 Buena Vista Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4012 Buena Vista Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4012 Buena Vista Street have a pool?
No, 4012 Buena Vista Street does not have a pool.
Does 4012 Buena Vista Street have accessible units?
No, 4012 Buena Vista Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4012 Buena Vista Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4012 Buena Vista Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Venue At Greenville
5759 Pineland Dr
Dallas, TX 75231
Routh Street Flats
3033 Routh St
Dallas, TX 75201
Mark at Midtown Park
10550 N Central Expy
Dallas, TX 75231
Park Hollow
6535 Bandera Ave, #1E
Dallas, TX 75225
Mockingbird Flats
5600 SMU Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206
Renaissance At Preston Hollow
8600 Thackery St
Dallas, TX 75225
Park West
3109 Douglas Ave
Dallas, TX 75219
VV&M
5225 Verde Valley Ln
Dallas, TX 75254

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University