4012 Buena Vista Street

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Rare & Extraordinary modern retreat designed by Frank Welch in the heart of Uptown. This updated 2 story town-home offers a bright open floor plan that organically connects to an expansive, lush outdoor living space.Natural light flow freely throughout all angles of this space, from the wall of glass in living looking out onto your outdoor space, to several skylights throughout.Updated kitchen features newer cabinets, lux granite cntrs. and high end Viking, Miele, Gaggenau stainless appliances. Bedrooms have sliding glass door looking out to your green outdoor living space. Master bed includes fireplace, California closet system and updated bath. Walk to Katy Trail, West Village and countless dinning options.