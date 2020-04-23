4011 Windhaven Lane

Amenities

No carpet! Beautiful hardwood ceramic in living with impressive brick wall fireplace over looking private easy maintenance yard with an outdoor pergola. Granite and stainless appliances. Master is down with remodeled bathroom and walk in closet. Two large size bedrooms up with an open loft. West Plano ISD. Owner is agent. Application fee $50 per person (over 18). Agents and tenants must verify all information.