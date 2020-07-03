Rent Calculator
Overview
4011 Shilling Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4011 Shilling Way, Dallas, TX 75236
Redbird
Amenities
air conditioning
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
Property Amenities
internet access
A beautifully designed office space where classic furniture is paired with modern decor. This amazing space comes furnished and is ready for you to walk in and hang your files.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4011 SHILLING WAY - 2, AT Staffing have any available units?
4011 SHILLING WAY - 2, AT Staffing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 4011 SHILLING WAY - 2, AT Staffing currently offering any rent specials?
4011 SHILLING WAY - 2, AT Staffing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4011 SHILLING WAY - 2, AT Staffing pet-friendly?
No, 4011 SHILLING WAY - 2, AT Staffing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 4011 SHILLING WAY - 2, AT Staffing offer parking?
No, 4011 SHILLING WAY - 2, AT Staffing does not offer parking.
Does 4011 SHILLING WAY - 2, AT Staffing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4011 SHILLING WAY - 2, AT Staffing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4011 SHILLING WAY - 2, AT Staffing have a pool?
No, 4011 SHILLING WAY - 2, AT Staffing does not have a pool.
Does 4011 SHILLING WAY - 2, AT Staffing have accessible units?
No, 4011 SHILLING WAY - 2, AT Staffing does not have accessible units.
Does 4011 SHILLING WAY - 2, AT Staffing have units with dishwashers?
No, 4011 SHILLING WAY - 2, AT Staffing does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4011 SHILLING WAY - 2, AT Staffing have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4011 SHILLING WAY - 2, AT Staffing has units with air conditioning.
