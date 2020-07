Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning bathtub

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet granite counters walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4010 Saint Christopher Ln Available 07/16/20 NO CARPET! Updated, Easy access to GBT and DNT - HVAC replaced in Aug 2019 (energy efficienct). Wood look tile through out home. Split floor plan, private master suite with large walk in closet, over sized bath and access to back yard. Master bath features lots of natural light, soaking tub, and walk in shower. Kitchen features granite counters and S/S appliances. Call today for your private showing.



(RLNE5118796)