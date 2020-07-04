4007 Calculus Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Fresh, Updated, Move-in Ready in Popular Glen Meadow Estates. Versatile FloorPlan w-Large Entertaining & Living Areas & Spacious Yard w-8Ft BoB Fence & SepDogRun. Great Location across from End of School Yard, ideal for playing Fetch w-Fido or Play & Sports. Updates: WoodFlrs in Game, Dining & Hallway; Neutral Tile in Entry, Living & Kitchen; Stainless Appls; 3cmGranite in Kitchen & Baths w-Undermount Sinks; Frameless Glass Shower in Master; Kohler Toilets; Trane Heating & Air in 2014; So Much More! Located in Highly Desired Private School Corridor & close to Local Shopping & Dining. Dogs Case by Case- orry No Cats. $50 per Person over 18 AppFee. 2 Year Lease Available at $2,600. Available May 25. YouTube Tour.