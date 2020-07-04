All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 8 2020 at 10:10 PM

4007 Calculus Drive

4007 Calculus Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4007 Calculus Drive, Dallas, TX 75244
Westhollow

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Fresh, Updated, Move-in Ready in Popular Glen Meadow Estates. Versatile FloorPlan w-Large Entertaining & Living Areas & Spacious Yard w-8Ft BoB Fence & SepDogRun. Great Location across from End of School Yard, ideal for playing Fetch w-Fido or Play & Sports. Updates: WoodFlrs in Game, Dining & Hallway; Neutral Tile in Entry, Living & Kitchen; Stainless Appls; 3cmGranite in Kitchen & Baths w-Undermount Sinks; Frameless Glass Shower in Master; Kohler Toilets; Trane Heating & Air in 2014; So Much More! Located in Highly Desired Private School Corridor & close to Local Shopping & Dining. Dogs Case by Case- orry No Cats. $50 per Person over 18 AppFee. 2 Year Lease Available at $2,600. Available May 25. YouTube Tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

