399 N Ervay St

It’s time to downsize your life. You and I know it’s about time. Yeah, the 20 acre mega mansion with the champagne filled grotto, helicopter pad, underground secret laboratory, crocodile moat, 15 ft slides, and 20 car garage was nice for a while, but it’s not as exciting as it used to be. Plus it was kind of a pain to manage. Instead you’ve decided to take up a quiet and simpler life. You’ll do just fine with the infinity pool, downstairs fine-dining-room-service hotel restaurant, and fancy downtown views. Some may see it as a downgrade, but not you.



Apartment Amenities



Brazilian Acacia brown granite countertops



Loft-style one and two bedroom floor plans



Modern kitchen with high-end custom cabinets, kitchen island, and pendant lighting



Open-concept living with hard-surface flooring throughout



Premium Moen plumbing fixtures



Soaring ceilings from 10' -13'



Sound system in the living room with computer/SMART phone connections



Stainless-steel, energy-efficient appliances



Steelcase windows with brass hardware and solar shades



Sweeping views of Downtown Dallas



Community Amenities



Access to on-site coffee shop and DART station



Cats and dogs welcome



Convenient online rental payments



Located atop the original Dallas Post Office and Court House



Parking garage with elevator access



Resident lounge with professional meeting space



Rooftop lounge with multiple seating options and Downtown Dallas views



State-of-the-art fitness center



WiFi equipped executive lounge and theatre



Who is this crazy person?



Hello! I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a born and raised Dallas local. I’m an apartment hunting machine/genie in a bottle/professional cool person/taco enthusiast. Basically, I find people apartments to live in. I have a simple and streamlined method thats helped dozens of people like you take the stress out of finding apartments. And I’m free to work with! Hit me up!