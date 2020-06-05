399 N Ervay St

Amenities
It’s time to downsize your life. You and I know it’s about time. Yeah, the 20 acre mega mansion with the champagne filled grotto, helicopter pad, underground secret laboratory, crocodile moat, 15 ft slides, and 20 car garage was nice for a while, but it’s not as exciting as it used to be. Plus it was kind of a pain to manage. Instead you’ve decided to take up a quiet and simpler life. You’ll do just fine with the infinity pool, downstairs fine-dining-room-service hotel restaurant, and fancy downtown views. Some may see it as a downgrade, but not you.
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Brazilian Acacia brown granite countertops
Loft-style one and two bedroom floor plans
Modern kitchen with high-end custom cabinets, kitchen island, and pendant lighting
Open-concept living with hard-surface flooring throughout
Premium Moen plumbing fixtures
Soaring ceilings from 10' -13'
Sound system in the living room with computer/SMART phone connections
Stainless-steel, energy-efficient appliances
Steelcase windows with brass hardware and solar shades
Sweeping views of Downtown Dallas
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Access to on-site coffee shop and DART station
Cats and dogs welcome
Convenient online rental payments
Located atop the original Dallas Post Office and Court House
Parking garage with elevator access
Resident lounge with professional meeting space
Rooftop lounge with multiple seating options and Downtown Dallas views
State-of-the-art fitness center
WiFi equipped executive lounge and theatre
------------------------------------------------
Who is this crazy person?
Hello! I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a born and raised Dallas local. I’m an apartment hunting machine/genie in a bottle/professional cool person/taco enthusiast. Basically, I find people apartments to live in. I have a simple and streamlined method thats helped dozens of people like you take the stress out of finding apartments. And I’m free to work with! Hit me up!