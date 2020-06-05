All apartments in Dallas
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
399 N Ervay St
Last updated November 20 2019 at 3:01 AM

399 N Ervay St

399 North Ervay Street · No Longer Available
Location

399 North Ervay Street, Dallas, TX 75201
Downtown Dallas

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
media room
It’s time to downsize your life. You and I know it’s about time. Yeah, the 20 acre mega mansion with the champagne filled grotto, helicopter pad, underground secret laboratory, crocodile moat, 15 ft slides, and 20 car garage was nice for a while, but it’s not as exciting as it used to be. Plus it was kind of a pain to manage. Instead you’ve decided to take up a quiet and simpler life. You’ll do just fine with the infinity pool, downstairs fine-dining-room-service hotel restaurant, and fancy downtown views. Some may see it as a downgrade, but not you.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Brazilian Acacia brown granite countertops

Loft-style one and two bedroom floor plans

Modern kitchen with high-end custom cabinets, kitchen island, and pendant lighting

Open-concept living with hard-surface flooring throughout

Premium Moen plumbing fixtures

Soaring ceilings from 10' -13'

Sound system in the living room with computer/SMART phone connections

Stainless-steel, energy-efficient appliances

Steelcase windows with brass hardware and solar shades

Sweeping views of Downtown Dallas

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Access to on-site coffee shop and DART station

Cats and dogs welcome

Convenient online rental payments

Located atop the original Dallas Post Office and Court House

Parking garage with elevator access

Resident lounge with professional meeting space

Rooftop lounge with multiple seating options and Downtown Dallas views

State-of-the-art fitness center

WiFi equipped executive lounge and theatre

------------------------------------------------

Who is this crazy person?

Hello! I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a born and raised Dallas local. I’m an apartment hunting machine/genie in a bottle/professional cool person/taco enthusiast. Basically, I find people apartments to live in. I have a simple and streamlined method thats helped dozens of people like you take the stress out of finding apartments. And I’m free to work with! Hit me up!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 399 N Ervay St have any available units?
399 N Ervay St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 399 N Ervay St have?
Some of 399 N Ervay St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 399 N Ervay St currently offering any rent specials?
399 N Ervay St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 399 N Ervay St pet-friendly?
No, 399 N Ervay St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 399 N Ervay St offer parking?
Yes, 399 N Ervay St offers parking.
Does 399 N Ervay St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 399 N Ervay St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 399 N Ervay St have a pool?
Yes, 399 N Ervay St has a pool.
Does 399 N Ervay St have accessible units?
Yes, 399 N Ervay St has accessible units.
Does 399 N Ervay St have units with dishwashers?
No, 399 N Ervay St does not have units with dishwashers.

